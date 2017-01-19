Cher made an appearance at New York City’s We Stand United rally, speaking out against Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. To begin, she opened humbly before tossing in a joking barb about the entertainment industry.

“I won’t introduce myself. I’m an elitist lib-tard,” she said. “I’m an elitist lib-tard whose grandmother picked cotton, whose mother sang on bars when she was eight years old during the Depression. … I want to tell you who I am so I can tell you what I believe.

“I have been accused by these people of being so many things,” Cher continued, “but I understand how the people were so desperate to pick this man, this unbelievable narcissist who could change the face of our world if we let him. The only thing that will save us is you. The only thing that can save us is you.”

Cher was one of the handful of celebrities to appear at the rally, which featured appearances from Alec Baldwin, Robert De Niro, Shailene Woodley, Rosie Perez, Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Rev. Al Sharpton, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and more. Both Baldwin and De Niro fired shots at Trump during their time at the podium, like Cher.

Later in her speech, the singer recalled living through 12 Presidents and the anti-Vietnam War protests that occurred in her youth. “Never once did I dream that there would be one through arrogance and ignorance, who could change our world, who could change the face of our world. … I know you can stop this. I know you can stop this, because the power of the people is bigger than those a–holes that are there in Washington. I tried not to have a potty mouth, but it’s just me, okay? You must never give up, because the thing that will help us, that will get us through this is anger. Otherwise, we’ll be in sadness and depression.”

Cher also remembered being with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton on Election Night, and how encouraged she felt by protesters who rallied that night.

“I gave up and I came upstairs and I took a shower and I took my makeup off, and then someone said, ‘There are thousands of people marching down the street,'” she said. “So I went down with none of my fabulous Cher-ness, and they got caught up. It took me out of my depression, took me out of my sadness, and I thought, ‘Look, these people have come now. It’s happening now. We can change this now.’ You can change this, I promise you, you can change this.”

