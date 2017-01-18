Caitlyn Jenner confirmed to attend Trump inauguration

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Caitlyn Jenner will attend the inauguration on Friday, PEOPLE has exclusively confirmed.

“Caitlyn has been a Republican all her life and she sees this as an opportunity to represent and defend the LGBTQ community within the party,” a source close to Jenner tells PEOPLE.

Contrary to reports, however, Jenner was not invited by President-elect Donald Trump, but rather she will be a guest of the American Unity Fund, a non-profit conservative organization dedicated to advancing the cause of freedom and equal opportunity for LGBTQ Americans.

“Caitlyn sees this as a chance to bring attention to LGBTQ causes and she is committed to protecting human rights no matter the political party in power,” says the source, adding, “She has no problem speaking out if Republicans fail to protect equal rights.”

Jenner, 67, who has been an outspoken advocate of non-discrimination legislation, underscored her mission in a tweet on Wednesday: “Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ issues, and I’m here to help!”

In July, Jenner took part in the American Unity Fund’s “Big Tent Brunch” at the 2016 Republican Convention alongside like-minded conservative guests.