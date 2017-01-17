Jason Statham, Gal Gadot beat up bad guys in Wix.com Super Bowl ad

Wix.com’s Super Bowl commercial has a Fast & Furious flair.

Jason Statham and Gal Gadot are big-time talent of the website builder’s big game ad campaign, the first spot for which was released Tuesday. In the commercial, a chef is creating a website for his restaurant. With headphones plugged in, he is unable to realize the brutal showdown happening all of 50 feet away. Eventually, he walks out to see his life’s work destroyed. Gadot asks if she can take a plate of fine dining cuisine to-go, to the horror of the heartbroken owner.

The spot, directed by Louis Leterrier (Transporter), is the first of up to 10 commercials, Ad Age reports — excluding the final 30-second clip that’ll air next month.

See the ad above. Super Bowl LI takes place Feb. 5 on Fox.