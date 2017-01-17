Lena Dunham is marking the 100th anniversary of Planned Parenthood with an animated short film celebrating the organization’s centennial year.

The film, 100 Years, was produced by Dunham and J.J. Abrams and is narrated by the likes of Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, America Ferrera, Constance Wu, Mindy Kaling, Hari Nef, and many more. Kirsten Lepore handled the animation; Abrams and musician Jack Antonoff contributed music.

“This film reminds us of the tremendous progress that’s been made for women’s health and rights just days before the new president is inaugurated — and at a moment when extreme politicians are trying to defund and shut down Planned Parenthood,” a post debuting the film Dunham wrote in a note for Lenny Letter.

In a press release announcing the short, Dunham added, “Our goal was to create a piece of art that can educate Americans not just about what Planned Parenthood does but on the battles that have been fought in order to get here. We are now tasked with embodying the spirit of these fighters once more. I am so grateful for my remarkable collaborators, who are strong enough to speak out for what is right and use their talents to change the status quo.”

100 Years begins with an introduction that declares, “This is the story of the incredible women who sacrificed everything to bring us safe & affordable reproductive health care.” The short recounts Planned Parenthood’s history, beginning with founder Margaret Sanger and continuing through the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and beyond.

“We are so excited about 100 Years, which shows how Planned Parenthood has helped lead massive change in women’s health and empowered millions of people worldwide to make informed health decisions, transforming the way they live, love, learn and work,” Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. “For 100 years, women and families have counted on Planned Parenthood. Politicians may try to shut us down, but we will fight to keep our doors open — while continuing to provide expert, affordable health care to millions of people each year. We will not rest until access to health care and rights is a reality for all people.”

Some of the other collaborators on the project include Andrew Rannells, Gina Rodriguez, Amy Schumer, Tessa Thompson, Sasheer Zamata, and Richards. You can watch 100 Years above.