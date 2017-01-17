Celebs wish Michelle Obama a happy birthday

President Obama and his family may be leaving the White House this week, but before they do they had one last milestone to celebrate — FLOTUS’ birthday.
Tuesday marked Michelle Obama’s 53rd birthday, which was a cause for celebration and for stars to share their appreciation of the first lady. Among those to send their thanks and well wishes were the president, Scandal star Kerry Washington, and Ellen DeGeneres.
“To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn’t ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you,” POTUS wrote on Twitter, alongside an image of the first couple.
Read below for more reactions to the first lady’s big day.