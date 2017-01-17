Celebs wish Michelle Obama a happy birthday

President Obama and his family may be leaving the White House this week, but before they do they had one last milestone to celebrate — FLOTUS’ birthday.

Tuesday marked Michelle Obama’s 53rd birthday, which was a cause for celebration and for stars to share their appreciation of the first lady. Among those to send their thanks and well wishes were the president, Scandal star Kerry Washington, and Ellen DeGeneres.

“To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn’t ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you,” POTUS wrote on Twitter, alongside an image of the first couple.

Read below for more reactions to the first lady’s big day.

To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn — President Obama (@POTUS) January 17, 2017

Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You’re always in my heart. I’m always in your cart. pic.twitter.com/X9KOygLn6L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 17, 2017

Happy birthday to the queen that is our FLOTUS…thank you for your compassion, brilliant mind, elegance and for just being so effortlessly dope. Look at her…🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 @michelleobama A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Happy Birthday to the most exceptional First Lady this land has ever seen @michelleobama #… https://t.co/SYrwpRYDSE pic.twitter.com/Q6iJUvYN4n — Diane Guerrero (@dianeguerrero__) January 17, 2017

Happy Birthday to our beloved #FLOTUS @MichelleObama! You are the true definition of grace and class and we will always adore you! pic.twitter.com/pSLPCk8aAS — BET (@BET) January 17, 2017

Happy birthday:

Betty White

Michelle Obama

Muhammad Ali

TODAY IS A HECKUVA DAY. — Rhea Butcher (@RheaButcher) January 17, 2017

⚡️Happy Birthday #FLOTUS Appreciate You Michelle Obama celebrates one more birthday in the White Househttps://t.co/auqiGm6OJL @Iam360WISE — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) January 17, 2017

Screaming Happy Birthday to my fav @michelleobama 🎉🎉I hope you are enjoying ur day today. Love u lots!! My FLOTUS f… pic.twitter.com/9AjBtFjZKl — LA LA (@lala) January 17, 2017

Happy birthday beautiful @MichelleObama thank you again & again for your brilliance passion & humanity you've taken… https://t.co/KrIRmWhjBd — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 17, 2017