Reese Witherspoon's Draper James introduces 'Lucky You' sale

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

The best way to kick off your week? Shopping directly from Reese Witherspoon‘s closet. And now you can do just that at a major discount. The A-list actress is frequently spotted wearing pieces from her southern-inspired line, Draper James, which offers everything from pet accessories, to totes with the cutest phrases to party-ready dresses and cozy coats. This sale is the perfect time to channel your inner Reese and gear up on vacation-ready pieces or score some cute clothes to add to your winter wardrobe. See some of our favorite pieces below, and visit draperjames.com to shop the entire “Lucky You” sale. Y’all won’t regret it.

From left to right:

Lace Hat, $19.98

Lightweight Scarf, $29.98

iPhone Case, $12.98

Straw Tote, $99.98

Metallic Tassel Key Chain, $29.98

Powder Room Pouch, $39.98

What are you excited to buy? Share below!