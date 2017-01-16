5 home decor picks from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James sale you'll want to scoop up

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Reese Witherspoon is about to make your Monday.

The actress’s southern-inspired brand, Draper James, is having a major sale on everything from stylish shift dresses to cute phone cases. The real steals, though, are her marked down home products, which we already know from photos of her own digs are the perfect complement to any sweet (and sometimes a little sassy) décor scheme. Here, our favorite pieces to get before they’re gone.

1. Pineapple Paper Coaster Set; $9.98

Because every party should be a pineapple party.

2. Cotton Throw; $59.98

You won’t find a cozier way to stay warm through the winter, or a more perfect backdrop for a spring picnic.

3. Dog Trinket Tray; $14.99

Pay homage to your furry best friend with one of these cute catchalls.

4. Shooting Star Ceramic Appetizer Plate Set; $24.98

Add a little glitz to your dinner party with this starry serveware.

5. Single Letter Cocktail Napkin; $25.98

Cute cocktail napkins never go out of style.

Happy shopping, y’all!