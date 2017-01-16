Celebrities and politicians honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Celebrities and politicians honored Martin Luther King, Jr. on the civil rights leader’s holiday Monday with tweets saluting his legacy.
“Fave photo of Dr. King,” Selma director Ava DuVernay tweeted along with a picture. “Fresh. With the future in front of him. Trying to embrace the future in front of me with rigor + focus.”
“On this MLK day, take a moment to appreciate how far we have come as a nation and those that got us here,” Shonda Rhimes said.
Read on for more messages by prominent voices including activist and Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams, basketball star Dwyane Wade, and Rep. John Lewis.