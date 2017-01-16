Celebrities and politicians honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Celebrities and politicians honored Martin Luther King, Jr. on the civil rights leader’s holiday Monday with tweets saluting his legacy.

“Fave photo of Dr. King,” Selma director Ava DuVernay tweeted along with a picture. “Fresh. With the future in front of him. Trying to embrace the future in front of me with rigor + focus.”

“On this MLK day, take a moment to appreciate how far we have come as a nation and those that got us here,” Shonda Rhimes said.

Read on for more messages by prominent voices including activist and Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams, basketball star Dwyane Wade, and Rep. John Lewis.

Fave photo of Dr. King. Fresh. With the future in front of him. Trying to embrace the future in front of me with his rigor + focus. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/J0YKs4fwKi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 16, 2017

And on this MLK day, take a moment to appreciate how far we have come as a nation and those that got us here. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 16, 2017

I have the same DREAM! Thank you Dr. Martin Luther King Jr! https://t.co/7AAQSWz4so — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 16, 2017

"Why?"was written for MLK &it beautifully honors his life's work. Today more than ever I share the sentiment #MLKDAY https://t.co/qshzd1I9c9 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 16, 2017

Cemeteries are full of our best while halls of power empower their worst… Happy #MLKDay — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) January 16, 2017

The dream requires action. Let us be inspired to take action. No fear good people, never fear.… https://t.co/R2CriPw3or — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 16, 2017

Let us honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in what we do, in what we teach our… https://t.co/tBFjrgepw2 — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 16, 2017

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that #martinlutherkingjrday #mlk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wftApo4bNH — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) January 16, 2017

We honor Dr. King’s legacy through service to our community and adherence to the philosophy & discipline of nonviolence #MLKDay #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/URVlDGT2Yq — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

We stand on the shoulders of giants…in the spirit of Dr. King we can't go backward! This MLK weekend we set the tone #WeShallNotBeMoved pic.twitter.com/bmTmO3GLKn — Ashley Sharpton (@MadameAshLee) January 16, 2017

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on this day and all days. #MLK pic.twitter.com/N6hz6KLWHg — Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) January 16, 2017