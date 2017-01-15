Kim Kardashian details Paris robbery in newly released police report

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Kim Kardashian West‘s harrowing first-hand account of her October robbery in Paris has been revealed in the first police report she filed hours after the event, according to French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

According to the French news outlet, Kardashian West’s first account of the robbery was recorded by French authorities around 4:30 a.m. on Monday Oct. 3, just hours after she escaped from her restraints and called for help. The following quotes were translated from English to French during Kardashian West’s account, and have been translated back to English for the purposes of this article.

The robbery took place at the No Address Hotel where Kardashian West, 36, was staying with her sisters and entourage for Paris Fashion Week. As previously reported, the reality star was held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring.

According to the report obtained by Le Journal du Dimanche, Kardashian West explained that she returned to her hotel with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and stylist Simone Harouche. She reportedly told police that Kourtney and her assistant Stephanie Sheppard changed clothes as they prepared for a night out. Kardashian West wasn’t joining them and said she went upstairs to work on her computer.

“I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, ‘Who’s there?’ ” she said, according to the report. “No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up.”

She continued, explaining that the two men had police paraphernalia and one individual wore ski goggles.

“It’s the one with the ski goggles who stayed with me,” she said, according to the report. “He demanded with a strong French accent, my ring. It was on the bedside table. It’s worth 4 million dollars. … I told him that I didn’t know, he took out a gun and I showed him the ring.”

She continued, according to the report: “They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.”

Kardashian West also reportedly described in detail what had been taken from her room. This included two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a gold Rolex, among other items.

“I think they robbed me of 5 million dollars,” she said. “Then they left on the run.”

But Kardashian West reportedly did not believe that the robbers were professional thieves.

“I felt they were a bit inexperienced because of the way they tied me up,” she said, according to the report.

After detailing the robbery, Kardashian West told police that she wanted to catch a private plane to reunite with her then 10-month-old son Saint and 3-year-old daughter North. Her husband, Kanye West, was performing in New York City as part of a festival.

On Monday, French authorities arrested 17 people in connection to Kardashian West’s robbery. As of Friday, 10 of those individuals had been formally charged in connection with the robbery. According to French reports, those charged range in age from 44 to 72.

One man who was charged, identified as “Omar A.” or “Omar the Old” is allegedly being considered the “mastermind” behind the robbery. According to reports, his DNA was allegedly found on adhesive tape that was used to tie up Kardashian West.