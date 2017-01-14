Entertainment Weekly

News

Hear Mark Hamill read Donald Trump's Meryl Streep rant as the Joker

@NickARomano

Posted on

DC; Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mark Hamill is back with another Trumpster dramatic reading. This time, he’s tackling Donald Trump‘s tweets calling Meryl Streep “over-rated” and a “Hillary flunky.”

Last week, the Star Wars star and Joker voice actor began using the Audio Boom app to perform dramatic readings of Trump’s tweets, kicking things off with the president-elect’s New Year’s message. Now, Hamill calls the Clown Prince of Gotham to Streep’s defense.

“Am I the ONLY one man enough to confront this #OverratedFlunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault?” Hamill tweeted with a still of the Joker holding a Trumpster card.

Trump attacked Streep on social media after she made a powerful plea to Hollywood at the Golden Globes, where she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” he tweeted. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16-year-old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Listen to Hamill’s Trumpster reading below.

