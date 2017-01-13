9 of Barack Obama and Joe Biden's best bromance moments

Next week, after an eight-year run, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden’s White House bromance will come to an end. The 44th POTUS and his VP took the oath of office in January 2009 and quickly found a level of chemistry enjoyed by few running mates.

“It was eight and a half years ago that I chose Joe to be my vice president. There has not been a single moment since that time that I have doubted the wisdom of that decision,” Obama said in a tribute to Biden on Thursday. “It was the best possible choice, not just for me but for the American people. This is an extraordinary man, with an extraordinary career in public service.”

Take a look back at nine highlights from the two politicians’ bromance, ahead.