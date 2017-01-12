Celebs love Joe Biden as much as everyone

President Barack Obama surprised Joe Biden Thursdays by awarding him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, prompting a teary, sincere response from the vice president.

Celebrities reacted similarly, with many writing that they were moved by Obama’s tribute to Biden and expressing gratitude to both elected officials for their service.

“I don’t care which side you’re on, the tribute @POTUS just paid @JoeBiden was one of the most touching I’ve ever seen. Watch it,” wrote comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

“Watching @JoeBiden receive the Medal of Freedom I feel as if everything good is about to disappear from D.C. Integrity. Honor. Honesty,” Scandal actor Scott Foley tweet.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted her fandom directly to Biden’s two accounts: “.@VP @JoeBiden, I love you. You have the world’s best #1 fan.”

Biden graciously accepted the award and spent most of his speech praising Obama. “This honor is not only well beyond what I deserve, but it’s a reflection of the extent and generosity of your spirit,” Biden said. “I don’t deserve this, but I know it came from the president’s heart.”

See some celebrity reactions below.

