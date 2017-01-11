South by Southwest will feel more like South by South-Westeros this year.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are among the featured speakers at SXSW’s 2017 festival, festival organizers announced Wednesday morning. The duo, dubbed Entertainment Influencers, executive produce the HBO flagship and one of television’s most popular series. Both Benioff and Weiss have also penned novels.

Benioff and Weiss aren’t the only members from the entertainment world. CNN political commentator Van Jones, Maggie Malone (Disney Animation’s Head of Creative Affairs), Steve May (CTO of PIXAR), Vick Schutz (Computer Graphics Supervisor at ILM), Brazilian actors Wagner Moura (Narcos) and Alice Braga (Queen of the South), and YouTuber/filmmaker Casey Neistat will also speak.

This year’s SXSW Keynote speaker series is filled with huge names in entertainment. Rogue One director Gareth Edwards, Empire‘s Lee Daniels, Transparent creator Jill Soloway, Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, and musician Nile Rodgers are all on the bill.

Explore the full list of previously announced Keynotes and Featured Speakers, as well as the full schedule here. SXSW 2017 will take place in Austin, Texas from March 10 to 19.