Nicole Kidman: 'We as a country need to support' Donald Trump

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Nicole Kidman may be a mom of four, but she says she actually always envisioned herself as the matriarch of a much larger brood.

In a new interview with BBC 2’s Victoria Derbyshire, the Lion star revealed, “I wish I’d had more children.”

The actress is mom to Isabella, 24, and Connor, 21, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6, with husband Keith Urban.

“I would have liked probably two or three more children,” Kidman, 49, says, adding, “I love, love children. I love raising children … they make me feel good and I love being around and I love the ups and downs, and I love watching them grow and the things they say and teach.”

Kidman says that Urban might not share her feelings, though, explaining, “He’s kinda maxed out. He’s like, ‘I’m done baby, I’m done. Let’s just focus on what we have.’ ”

And the star agrees, noting that “I hate to use the word regret because I have no regrets – in terms of I’m so blessed.”

“But would I enjoy giving to more young people? Yeah,” she says. “But there’s ways in which I do it now. I mean I have nieces and nephews. Would I consider adopting again? Yes, possibly, everything.”

Later addressing the 2016 Presidential election (Aussie Kidman has dual citizenship) the star says, “I just say, [Trump’s] now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on.”

She notes, though, “I’m always reticent to start commenting politically, I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue based. I’m very, very committed to women’s issues.”