Drake shares beard meme for Obama farewell

Drake is more than a meme, but he’s not above sharing one.

To celebrate Barack Obama’s farewell speech, the Toronto rapper posted a photo of the president with Drake’s beard to his Instagram account.

“As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year, I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “Big up yaself O.”

Drake poked fun at his meme-worthy stature when he hosted Saturday Night Live last year — even mocking the idea of the Obama-beard combo. “How can I explain to my mama, when you got my beard on Obama,” he sang as part of the opening monologue parody song.