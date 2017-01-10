Celebrities say goodbye to Barack Obama after farewell address

Barack Obama tried to teach the nation how to say goodbye on Tuesday night with his farewell address.

The 44th President of the United States addressed the country from his hometown of Chicago in his final speech as Commander-in-Chief. The speech clocked in around an hour and held a captive audience of those in attendance and watching from home. One celebrity in the former category was Shonda Rhimes.

“Here to show our love for our Potus. #obamafarewell,” the fellow Chicagoan wrote on Instagram.

“.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote.

“We have a lot of work to do to earn you, @POTUS” Jordan Peele tweeted.

“Don’t agree w/ Obama on all things (he pumped brakes on some issues for optics) don’t think he’s perfect, but thank you, man. #ObamaFarewell,” Westworld star Jeffrey Wright added.

See a collection of celebs’ best regards below. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in Jan. 20.

"Not just because you have been a great Vice President, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother." —@POTUS pic.twitter.com/ItRq7re37L — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2017

YES WE CAN #obamafarewell — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017

Here to show our love for our Potus. #obamafarewell A photo posted by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

Yes we can. Yes we did. @POTUS — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 11, 2017

And BOOM…THAT is the way a President drops the microphone and moves on down the road — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017

We have a lot of work to do to earn you, @POTUS — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 11, 2017

This #ObamaFarewell is beautiful. The love. Could Trump soak up all this warmth? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017

Thank you, President #Obama. From your first day in office to your last, you continue to #inspire. @POTUS — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) January 11, 2017

Don't agree w/ Obama on all things (he pumped brakes on some issues for optics) don't think he's perfect, but thank you, man. #ObamaFarewell — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 11, 2017

Thank you, thank you, thank you…a million times…thank you. A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

I had tears in my eyes as @POTUS @BarackObama delivered his final speech tonight! #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

Thank you President Obama! 🙏🏾❤ — Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) January 11, 2017

UGH OBAMA. I'M A MESS. I THOUGHT I HAD THIS…BUT I DONT. 😭 #ObamaFarewell — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) January 11, 2017

Our dear @POTUS just re democratized power and handed #America over to…..us. #FarewellSpeech — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 11, 2017

So grateful to you @POTUS for all you have done for us these last 8 years! Your dignity and strength. God Bless you and your family. — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) January 11, 2017

You know, Obama has kept this idealism and hope for 8 years. He kept it. Yes, we can. #ObamaFarewell — deray mckesson (@deray) January 11, 2017

Thank you @POTUS and @FLOTUS for everything. We are lucky to have had you in our lives! — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) January 11, 2017

He never got cynical, he never gave up. Obama is still that same guy who stepped onto that stage in 2004: a hopeful believer in America. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 11, 2017

Thank you Pres. Obama. May we honor u not just with words of thanks but by our actions: continuing to serve, sacrifice & fight for America. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 11, 2017