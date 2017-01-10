Celebrities say goodbye to Barack Obama after farewell address

Barack Obama tried to teach the nation how to say goodbye on Tuesday night with his farewell address.
The 44th President of the United States addressed the country from his hometown of Chicago in his final speech as Commander-in-Chief. The speech clocked in around an hour and held a captive audience of those in attendance and watching from home. One celebrity in the former category was Shonda Rhimes.
“Here to show our love for our Potus. #obamafarewell,” the fellow Chicagoan wrote on Instagram.
“.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote.
“We have a lot of work to do to earn you, @POTUS” Jordan Peele tweeted.
“Don’t agree w/ Obama on all things (he pumped brakes on some issues for optics) don’t think he’s perfect, but thank you, man. #ObamaFarewell,” Westworld star Jeffrey Wright added.
See a collection of celebs’ best regards below. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in Jan. 20.