Aly Raisman and Simone Biles pose for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

This article originally appeared on SI.com

Five months after turning heads in Rio as a part of the Fab Five, U.S. Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are ditching their leotards for bikinis.

That’s right, folks — Aly and Simone are officially a part of SI Swimsuit 2017. Talk about a perfect 10!

“I am thrilled to include the gold medal-winning, U.S. women’s gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles in this year’s Swimsuit issue,” said MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor. “Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today. Women that are not only elite athletes, that are captivating and impressive in their own professional accomplishments (lots and lots of Olympic gold medals between them), but strikingly sexy and beautiful in front of photographer James Macari’s lens. I love seeing them shine in an entirely different way in the Swimsuit issue and being able to share these gorgeous and powerful images with the world. These women, their beauty, and what they can achieve know no limits.”

Shot at the North Houston Skate Park and The Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden, these sneak peak photos by James Macari feature the newest ladies of SI Swimsuit against the backdrop for the first annual VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The new music, food and culture festival will showcase the best of the best from each category at Post HTX in downtown Houston. Information for the event can be found at SI.com/SwimsuitVibes.

The highly-anticipated event kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17, with a food festival featuring favorites from well-known national and regional chefs: Chris Shepherd of Underbelly; Hugh Acheson of Five & Ten, The National, Empire State South and The Florence; Graham Elliot of Graham Elliot Bistro; Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegel Gardner of The Pass & Provisions; and Tyson Cole of Uchi, UchiKo. The food festival will be followed by a VIP performance from R&B sensation Miguel. The fun continues on Saturday with a lineup of local Houston musicians and a headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo.

The first-of-its-kind VIBES festival is the latest live-event offering from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise. Over the last two years, SI Swimsuit has hosted launch week fan festivals in NYC, Miami and Nashville, attracting more than 100,000 fans. For the first time in 2016 SI also hosted the inaugural Summer of Swim festival and concert at the iconic Coney Island Boardwalk.

Official presenting sponsors of the 2017 VIBES by SI Swimsuit festival include DirecTV, Edge, Lexus and Visit Houston. For the latest news and announcements, follow SI Swimsuit on social and check back for updates at: SI.com/SwimsuitVibes.

But first, join us in welcoming Simone and Aly to the SI Swimsuit family! The countdown to SI Swimsuit 2017 is officially on.