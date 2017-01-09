The Women’s March on Washington announced its Artist Table on Monday, revealing a list of celebrities expected to march alongside over 100,000 women the day after President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. America Ferrera will serve as chair of the Artist Table, while stars like Chelsea Handler, Zendaya, Amy Schumer, Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, and more will participate.

“Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard,” said Ferrera in a statement. “As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity, and rights of our communities. Immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, racial justice and environmental rights are not special interests, they affect us all and should be every American’s concern.”

The growing list of famous names also includes Uzo Aduba, Cristela Alonzo, Patricia Arquette, Danielle Brooks, Lea DeLaria, Diane Guerrero, Danai Gurira, Margo Jefferson, Angelique Kidjo, Padma Lakshmi, Shantell Martin, Debra Messing, Frances McDormand, Julianne Moore, Hari Nef, Monica Raymond, Yara Shahidi, Alia Sherif, Kara Walker, Olivia Wilde, and Constance Wu.

Handler will also host a separate march in Park City, Utah, coinciding with Sundance.

“I’m honored to join the Women’s March on Washington Artist Table,” she said. “By hosting a sister march in Park City, our Women’s March on Main will help send a message to the incoming administration that attacks on Planned Parenthood and our fundamental human rights are unacceptable and if we have to re-fight for rights we have already fought for and won, we will do it louder and stronger, with men by our side.”

“It is my duty as an American citizen to exercise my rights, make my voice heard and stand up for what I believe in,” Scarlett Johansson said. “The new administration may be very vague about specifics, but one thing has been made very clear; their intentions of reducing the availability of Women’s Healthcare and attacking her reproductive rights. I am marching on Washington to let our next president know that we, men and women alike, will not stand down or be silenced and will fight to protect our bodies and our choices.”

Debra Messing echoed the sentiment: “I am honored to be a member of the Artist Table. An attack on Planned Parenthood is an attack on all American women. There is no more urgent time than now to raise our voices and be heard.”

The Women’s March on Washington will take place in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21. For additional information, visit womensmarch.com.