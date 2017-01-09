French police arrest 17 people in connection to Kim Kardashian's robbery

This story originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

French police arrested 17 suspects in connection with the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in a Paris hotel room that resulted in $10 million worth of jewelry being stolen, authorities announced Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the arrests took place starting around 6 a.m. Monday in different locations around Paris and the surrounding cities. The suspects can be held for up to 96 hours before they must be charged or released.

Although Paris prosecutors office have offered no comment concerning ongoing operations, PEOPLE has learned that suspects are already being brought before two magistrates Monday morning for questioning as the process continues.

Early reports say “exploitable DNA” was found on piece of jewelry dropped by the robbers as they made their getaway on bicycles. The platinum and diamond-encrusted Jacob & Co. Cross, valued at $33,000, was discovered by a pedestrian and turned into police.

French newspaper Le Monde is suggesting a second suspect was identified by DNA found in the hotel which was compared against samples in France’s national database. The outlet reports that police have maintained surveillance on the pair for several weeks prior to arrests.

On Oct. 3, 2016, Kardashian West was held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including her $4 million ring, from the apartment where she was staying for Paris Fashion Week. At the time, a rep for Kardashian West said she was “badly shaken but physically unharmed.”

The 36-year-old reality star has recently stepped back into the spotlight after taking a hiatus from the public eye and social media following the horrifying event.

In a promo for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she opens up to her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian about the ordeal.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she tearfully recalls in the clip shared by E! News. “There’s no way out.”

“It makes me so upset to think about it,” she adds.