Team behind Keepin' It 1600 launches new podcast to challenge Trump

With just over a week to go until Donald Trump is sworn into office on January 20, the team behind popular political podcast Keepin’ It 1600 launched a new podcast, Pod Save America, on Monday.

In December 2016, Former Obama administration staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor released the last episode of their campaign podcast Keepin’ It 1600 for Bill Simmons’ The Ringer network. They were a prominent voice during the election campaign, reaching an audience of 400,000 listeners, but are now looking to be more active in directly challenging Trump’s administration and promote progressive advocacy with their new venture.

“If Hillary Clinton had won the election like we all wrongly prognosticated, I think all of us would have been content to keep doing this as a hobby,” Vietor told the Daily Beast about wrapping up Keepin’ It 1600. “But that night changed things for a lot of people, us included. I woke up feeling like sitting on the sidelines wasn’t an option anymore. I wanted to be part of whatever is going to happen over the next four years to preserve the things we fought for at the White House.”

Pod Save America is the debut podcast from the trio’s new company, Crooked Media, which they will use as a platform to continue the political conversation, inform, and entertain. “We were wrong to focus so much on punditry instead of advocacy,” reads the company’s mission statement. “We were wrong to talk more about what would happen instead of what should happen.”

Favreau, Lovett, and Vietor have left behind their consulting jobs and are putting their years of experience in the White House and political campaigns to good use as they make Crooked Media their sole focus. The company’s mission statement tells listeners to expect a “no-bulls–t conversation about politics where you can laugh, cry, scream, ridicule us daily, share your ideas, and hopefully decide that you want to help fix this mess too.”

“We want to give people an outlet and a vessel to figure out what to do,” Favreau told The Hollywood Reporter. “The biggest question we get is ‘What do I do now?’ and we didn’t have an answer in those early weeks. We want to find an answer.”

You can download the first episode of Pod Save America now on iTunes.