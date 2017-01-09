Entertainment Weekly

Everyone Donald Trump has called 'overrated' on Twitter since 2012

Donald Trump hit back against Meryl Streep on Monday morning, following the actress’ impassioned speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes, which took the president-elect to task for mocking a New York Times reporter for his disability. “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16-year-old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Streep is one of the most lauded actresses of all-time, with 30 Golden Globes nominations and 19 Oscar nominations, and is one of only six people ever to win three or more acting honors at the Academy Awards. She’s also not the first person the president-elect has called “over-rated” on Twitter since 2012. Ahead, a complete list — including Streep, President Barack Obama, Jon Stewart, and the cast of Hamilton.

1. George Will

2. George Will

3. Barack Obama

4. Karl Rove

5. Jerry Seinfeld

6. Jon Stewart

7. Jon Stewart

8. Jon Stewart

9. Jon Stewart

10. Richard Meier

11. Richard Meier

12. Jon Stewart

13. Jon Stewart

14. Jon Stewart

15. Jon Stewart

16. Jon Stewart

17. Charles Krauthammer

18. Charles Krauthammer

19. Megyn Kelly

20. Megyn Kelly

21. Marco Rubio

22. Charles Krauthammer

23. Megyn Kelly

24. Megyn Kelly

25. Megyn Kelly

26. Megyn Kelly

27. Megyn Kelly

28. George Will

29. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

30. Bill Clinton

31. Hillary Clinton’s political team

32. The cast of Hamilton

33. Meryl Streep

