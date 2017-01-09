Donald Trump hit back against Meryl Streep on Monday morning, following the actress’ impassioned speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes, which took the president-elect to task for mocking a New York Times reporter for his disability. “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16-year-old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Streep is one of the most lauded actresses of all-time, with 30 Golden Globes nominations and 19 Oscar nominations, and is one of only six people ever to win three or more acting honors at the Academy Awards. She’s also not the first person the president-elect has called “over-rated” on Twitter since 2012. Ahead, a complete list — including Streep, President Barack Obama, Jon Stewart, and the cast of Hamilton.

1. George Will

Dopey @GeorgeWill, the most overrated political pundit in the business, continues to downgrade the Republican (cont) http://t.co/c0EnzLzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2012

2. George Will

George Will may be the dumbest(and most overrated) political commentator of all time. If the Republicans listen to him, they will lose. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2012

3. Barack Obama

Barack Obama is not who you think he is. Most overrated politician in US history. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2012

4. Karl Rove

“Donald Trump on Mark Levin: Karl Rove is one of the most overrated people in politics” http://t.co/nmKm5cTF via @TheRightScoop — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2013

5. Jerry Seinfeld

"@kanikagahlaut: Can anyone explain why @JerrySeinfeld is so unfunny on twitter and @realDonaldTrump is so funny?" Jerry is highly overrated — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2013

6. Jon Stewart

I promise you that I'm much smarter than Jonathan Leibowitz – I mean Jon Stewart @TheDailyShow. Who, by the way, is totally overrated. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2013

7. Jon Stewart

"@scottygam: @realDonaldTrump Jon Stewart calls you F**ckface Von Clownstick. What's that all about?" He's an overrated asshole-total phoney — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2013

8. Jon Stewart

As I’ve said many times before, Jon Stewart @TheDailyShow is highly overrated. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2013

9. Jon Stewart

@MaxVayner Stewart (?) wouldn't have even a little chance in a debate with me. He's totally overrated – not fast enough or smart enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2013

10. Richard Meier

.@Richard_Meier, a highly overrated architect, has had many problems with buildings he has designed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2013

11. Richard Meier

12. Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart is the most overrated joke on television. A wiseguy with no talent. Not smart, but convinces dopes he is! Fading out fast. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2015

13. Jon Stewart

While Jon Stewart is a joke, not very bright and totally overrated, some losers and haters will miss him and his dumb clown humor. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2015

14. Jon Stewart

"@JRMcClaren: @realDonaldTrump Stewart is not worth the attention you are giving him." Probably true, but it's fun to expose the overrated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2015

15. Jon Stewart

16. Jon Stewart

17. Charles Krauthammer

One of the worst and most boring political pundits on television is @krauthammer. A totally overrated clown who speaks without knowing facts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2015

18. Charles Krauthammer

Do you believe that highly overrated political pundit @krauthammer said this is the best Republican field in 35 years. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2015

19. Megyn Kelly

"@FrankLuntz: I'm getting a lot of @MegynKelly hatemail tonight. 😆 #GOPDebate" She is totally overrated and angry. She really bombed tonite — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2015

20. Megyn Kelly

Do you ever notice that lightweight @megynkelly constantly goes after me but when I hit back it is totally sexist. She is highly overrated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2015

21. Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio is a total lightweight who I wouldn’t hire to run one of my smaller companies – a highly overrated politician! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2015

22. Charles Krauthammer

@oreillyfactor, horrible defense of me against highly overrated @krauthammer. I will bring more people into the party & easily beat Hillary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015

23. Megyn Kelly

.@megynkelly, the most overrated anchor at @FoxNews, worked hard to explain away the new Monmouth poll 41 to 14 or 27 pt lead. She said 15! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015

24. Megyn Kelly

25. Megyn Kelly

Highly overrated & crazy @megynkelly is always complaining about Trump and yet she devotes her shows to me. Focus on others Megyn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2016

26. Megyn Kelly

Everybody should boycott the @megynkelly show. Never worth watching. Always a hit on Trump! She is sick, & the most overrated person on tv. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2016

27. Megyn Kelly

So the highly overrated anchor, @megynkelly, is allowed to constantly say bad things about me on her show, but I can't fight back? Wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2016

28. George Will

George Will, one of the most overrated political pundits (who lost his way long ago), has left the Republican Party.He's made many bad calls — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2016

29. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

I always said that Debbie Wasserman Schultz was overrated. The Dems Convention is cracking up and Bernie is exhausted, no energy left! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2016

30. Bill Clinton

No matter what Bill Clinton says and no matter how well he says it, the phony media will exclaim it to be incredible. Highly overrated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2016

31. Hillary Clinton’s political team

Crooked Hillary's brainpower is highly overrated.Probably why her decision making is so bad or, as stated by Bernie S, she has BAD JUDGEMENT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2016

32. The cast of Hamilton

The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

33. Meryl Streep