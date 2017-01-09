Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach agreement to handle divorce privately

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have agreed on working together to reunify their family.

The actors released a joint statement Monday evening stating that they have reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum and will keep future details of their divorce confidential by utilizing a private judge.

According to the statement obtained by PEOPLE, “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.”

It concludes: “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

For the past several weeks, Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, had been trading harsh accusations in filings in Los Angeles Superior Court, but recently both agreed to seal sensitive records relating to their six children.

Pitt and Jolie — who are parents to Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — have a voluntary temporary custody agreement in place that allows the actor supervised visitation with the children.