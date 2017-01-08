Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

News

Mark Hamill reads Donald Trump tweet as the Joker

@NickARomano

Posted on

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images; DC

Mark Hamill just gave Donald Trump’s recent New Year’s Eve tweet a makeover.

The actor channeled the Joker by reading Trump’s holiday message in the voice of the DC supervillain in an audio clip posted to social media. Hamill has portrayed the Clown Prince of Gotham in voice roles he’s maintained since Batman: The Animated Series, and he can be heard as the character next in the new Justice League Action cartoon series.

“With a little help [from daughter Chelsea Hamill and wife Marilou Hamill] Got the app to send out my 1st soundbite,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Stay Tuned…for I am #TheTrumpster!”

Here’s Trump’s original New Year’s tweet.

And here’s Hamill’s Joker-y spin in what he calls a “New Jeers Toast.”

Based on Hamill’s caption — “The Trumpster quote #1” — we can likely expect plenty more dramatic readings from the Joker.

See Also...

Comments

More from EW