Obama tweets, GIFs being preserved in new White House social media archive

The digital age of the American Presidency is now being honored by the White House.

In October, the White House shared its vision for a means of preserving the digital history of the presidents, beginning with Barack Obama. “Citizens, students, companies, and organizations answered this call to action,” said Director of Product Management Joshua Miller followed up in a statement Thursday.

Miller shared the initiatives, detailing each of the platforms involved. Social media archiving platform ArchiveSocial will host an open archive containing more than a quarter-million social media posts, which can be searched by date, platform, and keyword. Internet Archive is also making all White House social media downloadable from its site.

Rhizome and GIPHY are tackling the digital art aspect, publishing digital essays on the culture created by the Obama administration, including the “Thanks Obama” meme, #LoveWins, and the First Lady Michelle Obama’s Turnip Vine, as well as republishing various GIFs in a new search engine, including that popular mic drop that came at the end of the president’s White House Correspondent’s Dinner speech in 2016.

Portland, Oregon-based studio Feel Train has created a Twitter bot which will republish White House tweets over the next eight years, focusing on the most significant moments, while MIT Media Lab’s Electome group and programmer Derek Lieu have created a tool to pinpoint what issues the White House and citizens analyze equally.

On an educational level, University of Texas-Austin grad students will use White House social media for their final projects in Dr. Amelia Acker’s seminar. Adding to the current creations, NYU’s Interactive Telecommunications Program Fellows hosted the “Obamathon” on Jan. 6, intended to develop new projects to coincide with the former releases.

Miller also shared the entirety of the White House’s Twitter, Facebook, and Vine archive are now available for download “to build research tools, art projects, and the like,” as well as the tweets published by the president and first lady.