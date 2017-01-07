This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

From sitcom celebrities to slam-dunking stars, famous faces lent their voices to a farewell tribute honoring President Barack Obama.

In the video, “Yes We Can: Your Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency,” celebrities shared their favorite times during the Obama administration. The video was shared just one day before the Obamas held a celeb-filled farewell party at the White House on Friday night.

In the video, Jerry Seinfeld admitted that knocking on the Oval Office window to get the president’s attention was “probably the peak of my entire existence.”

For many celebrities, simply seeing his 2008 election was their favorite moment during the Obama administration.

“I never cried before, from an election result,” John Legend said in the video.

Kerry Washington and Shonda Rhimes echoed similar sentiments.

“You really felt those first three words of the Constitution, ‘We the People.’ It was one of the first times in my life that I felt like I was really part of that ‘We,’” Washington shared.

Meanwhile, Rhimes reflected on watching the Obama family celebrate in Grant Park in 2008.

“Just the magic of that moment — of that man, who we’d all been on this journey with, take that stage with his family. I was sitting at home in my living room and I felt like I was a part of that crowd in the park,” she said.

And for many politically active celebrities, the achievements Obama made during his time in the White House are their favorite memories.

“When I was at the U.N. and I heard our president say that climate change is the most important issue facing, not only this generation but also future generations, it was inspiring,” Leonardo DiCaprio shared.

“When he just changed all the rules on the table in regards to Cuba with the most succinct motivation imaginable, which is ‘What we’ve been doing hasn’t worked’ — which made all the sense in the world,” Tom Hanks said.

For Samuel L. Jackson, he said, “The moment that we got the Affordable Care Act passed, because I have relatives that can’t afford health insurance, so it was really a great thing to know that if something happened to them, they could get cared for.”

Ellen DeGeneres and Kobe Bryant looked back on the funnier moments from the last eight years.

“The CVS experience with [First Lady Michelle Obama] was pretty cool and dancing with Barack at his birthday party. And he’s a good dancer. He should not get any flack for that — you’re a good dancer,” DeGeneres said.

Bryant’s significant Obama moment happened last April, when the president dropped the mic at the end of his speech at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“Dropped the mic on ’em, blew the kiss. When I saw that, it absolutely blew me away,” Bryant said.

And for Michael Jordan, Obama’s legacy is what he will always remember.

“How often do we remember Jackie Robinson — everybody knows him,” Jordan said. “To me, he will be the Jackie Robinson of politics.”