It’s Alec Baldwin vs. Donald Trump round…well, we’ve lost count.

Baldwin, who’s been parodying Trump on Saturday Night Live, trolled the President-elect by sporting one of his red “Make America Great Again” hats with the slogan written in Russian. While there was no caption, the image is likely a reference to Trump’s controversial relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A photo posted by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:26am PST

Trump continuously praised Putin both during and after his presidential campaign. Even as U.S. intelligence agencies determined Putin personally “ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election” with a “clear preference for President-elect Trump,” according to The New York Times, Trump expressed his doubt over the information through a series of tweets.

The President-elect was finally briefed on the situation this week, after which he tweeted, “Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place.The Republican National Committee had strong defense!”

Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place.The Republican National Committee had strong defense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

“Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results,” he continued. “Voting machines not touched!” However, it should be noted the controversy over the hacking wasn’t over voting machine tampering, but rather spreading fake news and defamatory information about one candidate and not the other.

Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

Only reason the hacking of the poorly defended DNC is discussed is that the loss by the Dems was so big that they are totally embarrassed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad!,” Trump wrote. “We…..have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and….both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!”

Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

Trump has yet to respond to Baldwin’s Instagram post.