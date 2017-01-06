This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Debbie Reynolds was buried with some of Carrie Fisher’s ashes after a funeral service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd; her brother, Todd Fisher; and actor Taylor Lautner were in attendance for the burial. Todd was seen carrying his sister’s ashes in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she brought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd told Entertainment Tonight. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

He added, “We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that. It was her favorite thing, and so that’s how you do it. And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re okay with that.”

The Singin’ in the Rain legend’s funeral comes a day after a private memorial service was held at Fisher’s Beverly Hills home to pay tribute to the iconic Star Wars actress.

Family members in attendance included Billie Lourd; Todd Fisher and Carrie’s half-sisters Joely and Tricia Leigh; and Billie’s father, Bryan Lourd. Guests at Fisher’s memorial also included Meryl Streep, Penny Marshall, Meg Ryan, Richard Dreyfuss, Buck Henry, Candice Bergen, George Lucas, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

According to a family friend, “Billie wanted the people her mother loved to gather in that living room one last time.” There, Streep performed Fisher’s favorite song, “Happy Days Are Here Again.” “By the end,” says the family friend, “Everyone was singing.”

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. She died four days later, on Dec. 27, at UCLA Medical Center. Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84.

On Monday, Fisher’s daughter took to Instagram to thank fans for their support and said that their prayers have given her strength.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she wrote. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”