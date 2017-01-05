Odell Beckham Jr. surprises fans as incognito Lyft driver

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. usually spends his days catching passes and catching defenders off guard en route to touchdowns. On an off day, the New York Giants’ star drove around the state to surprise ardent fans.

Beckham teamed up with Lyft and went undercover as a driver to unsuspecting users of the service. All it took for Beckham were sunglasses and a beanie to mask his signature, unruly blonde hair.

Just about everyone Beckham picked up declared themselves a Giants fan. One passenger didn’t claim to know much about football (“I don’t really understand it neither,” Beckham replied). He also slyly asks the riders what they think about him, all the while pointing out criticisms uttered about him often (“You wanna do dancing or do you want to play football: which one is it?”).

Beckham’s mother calls and asks about his day on the road, as the two pepper football terms into their conversation. She pulls a weird classic mom move by asking if Beckham had a recent bowel movement. That embarrassing moment is immediately forgiven once the disguise drops.

Lyft has tapped a slew of other athletes to chauffeur fans around. New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski did so, as did Shaquille O’Neal and former MLB slugger David Ortiz.

See the video above.