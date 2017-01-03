Kim Kardashian shares home video montage with Kanye West, Saint and North

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

2017 is all about family for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a two-and-a-half-minute clip to her official app that gives fans a glimpse into life at home as of late with husband West, 1-year-old son Saint, and 3½-year-old daughter North.

The heartwarming moments captured in the video montage include some of Saint’s first steps, North and her mom tubing in the snow and West and Saint admiring Christmas lights together in one serene scene.

Shots of the couple are peppered throughout, with West and Kardashian West embracing multiple times.

Other moments Kardashian West chose to share in the personal clip — which plays over Jeremih‘s hit track “Paradise” — include her and West, 39, dancing and laughing, and attending concerts together.

Their fashionable daughter is shown walking out at her dad’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion show with her mom and aunts Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as tending to her little brother as he practices standing on his own.

Later, Kardashian West and North watch a musical performance and clap together.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim and Kanye at Odds Over Trump and More as Friends Encourage Them to ‘Hold On,’ Says Source

The video comes three months after Kardashian West, 36, was held at gunpoint and robbed in a Paris hotel room, kicking off a period of privacy for the usually social-media-happy star.

The couple spent the holidays with Kardashian West’s family following West’s November hospitalization for exhaustion and the duo’s reported at-odds opinions about President-Elect Donald Trump.