Jeffrey Wright, Sally Field, more urge Congress to protect civil liberties in anti-Trump PSA

Sally Field, Keegan-Michael Key, Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright, and more stars appear in a new PSA challenging Congress to obstruct any of President-elect Donald Trump’s potentially racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, anti-union, and anti-environmental policies.

The video, which was created by the social media campaign Humanity for Progress, features a slew of celebrities, who first identify the problems in society that have arisen since Trump’s election, including the rise in hate crimes and violence against women and people of color.

They then address Congress directly, urging them to “vigorously oppose [Trump]. We demand that you block nominees who threaten the rights of women, the LGBT community, people of color, immigrants, and the poor.”

The celebrities, which also include Steve Buscemi, Rosie Perez, and Zoe Kazan, go on to promise to back Congress in the defense of civil liberties, and work harder to mobilize their votes, and ends with a plea to viewers to sign and share a MoveOn.org petition.

The video was directed by Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus, and also features an appearance by New York City developer Bruce Ratner. Watch it above.