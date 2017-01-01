Greg Berlanti engaged to soccer star Robbie Rogers

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Congratulations are in order for soccer star Robbie Rogers and producer Greg Berlanti — they’re engaged!

The couple both shared sweet messages about the bright parts of their years, particularly their engagement in late December. Rogers, who plays for L.A. Galaxy, shared an Instagram post of a the couple posing for a selfie in front of a string quartet.

“Thank you to everyone before us that made this moment possible… I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life. Happy New Year!” Rogers, 29, wrote in the post.

Berlanti — a writer and producer behind shows like Dawson’s Creek, Arrow and Supergirl — shared similar sentiments in his post using the same photo.

“2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it as the year my heart doubled in size,” Berlanti, 44, wrote. “First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate.”

He continued: “Though I dreamed of both those things happening, i’m not sure I truly believed they were possible. Thanks to the friends and family who helped me find my way to this moment in my blessed life. a happy and healthy 2017 to all.”

Rogers and Berlanti, who have been dating since 2013, welcomed their son Caleb in February via surrogate.

“It is with much pride and love that I introduce to the world my son, Caleb Gene Berlanti. Born on February 18, 2016,” he captioned a photo collage of him and Rogers holding the newborn. “There is nothing I’ve wanted more, or waited for longer, than to be a father.”

He concluded his post with, “My heart is full forever.”