News

Miley Cyrus, Viola Davis, more celebrate the New Year: See the messages

Happy New Year from the stars!

Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Samuel L. Jackson posted messages on Twitter and Instagram to bid adieu to 2016 and to say hello to 2017. Some were happy for this wild year to end and other shared messages of hope for the coming year.

Read their messages below:

Happy new yearzzzzz from me and my mama!!!! @tishcyrus

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Happy new year from the knuckleheads! @daxshepard @hiryanhansen @charcurtis @hartben

A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Pure love. Happy New Year! 2017 here we come

A photo posted by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Feliz año desde la Polinesia Francesa🌊🐟🐢🎉🎉

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

OK 2017 lesss do this 👅!

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Let 2017 be the grandest adventure yet 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

 

Happy New Years 2017 🎉 from @robkardashian and I!

A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

 

 

Happy TEXAS New Years from a buncha Texas boys :))

A photo posted by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on

 

Happy new year !!!!!!! Oh but we made it ! #2017

A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

Happy New Year from the "Harts"…..May 2017 bring you nothing but happiness & Joy!!!!! #LiveLoveAndLaugh

A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

 

 

