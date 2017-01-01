Happy New Year from the stars!
Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Samuel L. Jackson posted messages on Twitter and Instagram to bid adieu to 2016 and to say hello to 2017. Some were happy for this wild year to end and other shared messages of hope for the coming year.
Read their messages below:
Happy New Year!!! I don't know about you, but for me 2016 was a dark blend of pathos and humor with a tragic splash of irony. For those of us fortunate to welcome in 2017, I hope for one thing: common ground. Perhaps with it we can stop looking at our minimal differences as a way to separate ourselves into categories that almost always marginalizes some one else as the other.
a year of milestones. celebration. loss. adventure. hope. expectation. disappointment (one generally follows the other). triumph. commitment. adventure. lessons. love. dogs. friends. miles. and miles of gratitude for them all. may 2017 be a year full of expansion. compassion. accomplishment. health. happiness. truth. acceptance. peace. creative exploration. fulfillment. clarity. and joy. a hope for everyone as much as for myself. a safe and happy new year to you all!