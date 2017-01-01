Happy New Year!!! I don't know about you, but for me 2016 was a dark blend of pathos and humor with a tragic splash of irony. For those of us fortunate to welcome in 2017, I hope for one thing: common ground. Perhaps with it we can stop looking at our minimal differences as a way to separate ourselves into categories that almost always marginalizes some one else as the other.

