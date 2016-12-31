Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

News

Watch the New Year's Eve ball drop live in Times Square

Posted on

AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

This article originally appeared on TIME.com.

If you can’t make it to Times Square to watch the ball drop tonight, we’re here to help.

Watch the live stream of the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City above for the countdown, ball drop and celebration of 2017. You’ll join the estimated 1 billion people around the world who are expected to tune in.

The theme of the ball this year is “The Gift of Kindness,” with 288 new Waterford crystal panels on the ball (out of 2,688 in total) depicting a circle of rosettes that symbolize unity.

And while you may be missing out on some spectacular confetti, you’re also skipping hours of waiting (and very limited bathroom access). So we hope you enjoy ringing in the New Year in relative comfort as you watch here instead!

See Also...

Comments

More from EW