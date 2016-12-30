This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Say cheese, Mr. President!

For the eighth and final time, Chief White House photographer Pete Souza has unveiled his “Year in Photographs” of the Obama administration, showing off his favorite photos of President Barack Obama and the first family from 2016.

“As always, the editing for this project is both subjective and personal. Yes, there are some historic moments included but mostly I was looking for behind-the-scenes moments that give people a more personal look at the President and First Lady,” Souza wrote. “And I’ve included a few that I thought were just cool photos.”

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be a witness to history these past eight years,” Souza added.

The photos feature the president enjoying birthday cupcakes with Vice President Joe Biden, dancing with First Lady Michelle Obama and 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin, and hanging out with big stars like George Clooney and Bill Murray.

Souza also included a photo of Malia and Sasha Obama attending their first State Dinner in March. “What an honor to watch these girls grow up,” he captioned the photo.

