Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2016 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Hot on Hulu

Hot on Hulu: Countdown to 2017 with these New Year's picks

Updated

Everett Collection

Each week, EW highlights the best programming on Hulu with Hot on Hulu. This week, the best movies and television shows to watch as 2016 comes to an end…

In this week’s edition of Hot on Hulu from Entertainment Weekly, in partnership with Hulu, we highlight some of the best movies and episodes to stream for New Year’s Eve. From beloved rom-com When Harry Met Sally… (featuring incredible supporting work from Carrie Fisher, who died this week at age 60) to episodes of Louie, Absolutely Fabulous, and Rick & Morty, check out the recommendations above.

Catch up on past Hot on Hulu episodes here.

See Also...

Comments

More from EW