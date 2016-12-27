Everybody Hates Chris actor Ricky Harris dies at 54

Everybody Hates Chris actor Ricky Harris died Monday at 54, according to the Associated Press.

The actor and comedian’s manager, Cindy Ambers, told the Los Angeles Times that while the cause was not immediately known, Harris had a heart attack two years ago.

A childhood friend of Snoop Dogg’s, Harris’ career first began to take off when he appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam in the ’90s, and he landed his first movie gig in 1993’s Poetic Justice, starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. Roles in Michael Mann’s Heat, and television series such as Moesha, and Chris Rock’s Everybody Hates Chris soon followed. Some of his more recent appearances include the 2015 film Dope and as a protestor on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Harris is also known for voicing characters on hip-hop albums.

“C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side,” Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram. “Tell Nate [Dogg] to hold my note.”

“My favorite comic passed today,” wrote DL Hughley. “He never got his just due! But if u ever saw him gig u knew he was as good as it gets!”

See more celebs’ reactions to the loss below. Harris is survived by his mother, ex-wife, and two daughters.

He was one of the coldest cats I've ever seen! My favorite, I can't count all the things I learned watching u! #RIP #RickeyHarris A photo posted by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley) on Dec 26, 2016 at 3:39pm PST

Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude A photo posted by Cedric The Entertainer (@cedtheentertainer) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016

RickyHARRIS got 1st light from @icecube @SIRJINX & US doin voices on AmerikkasMostWanted. We were all in resPEct to his ability. Tough year — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 27, 2016