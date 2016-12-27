In her own words: Billie Lourd on her ‘incredible’ mom Carrie Fisher

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Billie Lourd, the daughter of iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, told PEOPLE in May that her mother was “incredible.”

Fisher, 60, suffered a massive heart attack aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. She died Tuesday morning.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” according to a statement released by family spokesman Simon Halls.

The 24-year-old, who made an appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, spoke to PEOPLE in May about her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who debuted their documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, at Cannes earlier this year. (It premieres on HBO in 2017.)

“I’m always proud of my mother, she’s killing it right now. She’s incredible,” she said.

Lourd, whose father is talent agent Bryan Lourd, also opened up about working with her mother on the Star Wars franchise, explaining it’s “really trippy.”

“We’re watching each other. And we’re still being mother-daughter, even though it’s like, actress-actress,” she said.

“She’s awesome,” Lourd continued about working with her mom in the next installment of the film. “And it was even better in this one. She’s great and she looks great. She’s killing it.”

Lourd told Entertainment Tonight at the 2015 premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens that her first memories of the iconic films were of her “kicking and screaming.”

“[Fisher] was begging me to watch it,” she said. “I was like 4 years old.”

Fisher, who was beside her daughter, interrupted: “Do I seem like a beggar? They did not hire me because I was a beggar.”

“She begged me to watch it,” Lourd countered. “I obliged.”

“She was six!” Fisher responded.

“I was like four!” Lourd jokingly shouted back.