Jennifer Lawrence visits children’s hospital in Louisville on Christmas Eve

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Jennifer Lawrence is definitely on Santa’s “nice” list.

The 26-year-old Passengers actress visited Norton Children’s Hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, to spread some holiday cheer on Saturday, The Courier-Journal reports.

She posed for photos with patients and hospital staff, even getting a bit silly for one shot. The actress sported a smile as she posed in a goofy stance for one photo with staff.

Other shots showed the star kneeling next to patients’ hospital beds with a wide smile.

The Kentucky native has visited the hospital during the holiday season for the past three years, the Courier-Journal reports.

“My family and I have met so many wonderful children on our visits to the hospital,” she told the publication at the time. “Their strength and courage is inspiring.”

One woman gushed about Lawrence’s visit in a Facebook post, uploading a photo of the actress with hospital staff.

“Didn’t have to do any photoshopping this year!!! I met this awesome lady,” the social media user wrote, referring to Lawrence.

“She is every bit of amazing as everyone says she is. She is so sweet, funny, and flawless as all get out. Now if she can just see how awesome I am so we can be besties!”