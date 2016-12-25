Entertainment Weekly

News

Celebrities celebrate Christmas 2016: See the holiday messages

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to post Christmas messages on social media.

To celebrate this year’s holiday, stars from Madonna and Reese Witherspoon to President-elect Donald Trump posted notes of best wishes on Twitter and Instagram.

Read their holiday greetings below.

Feliz Navidad❤️🎄

And then she got her holiday wish aka her lifelong wish… we wish you a mermaid Christmas 🐳

Merry xmas world xoxo @liamhemsworth @hemsworthluke @zocobodypro @jasonsmith84 @elsapatakyconfidential @mileycyrus

Krismas 🎄

Merry Christmas, everyone. Lots and lots of love from us to you 🌲❤🌲❤

Merry Christmas and lots of love.

Happy Holidays From My Brooklyn MASAI Brothers And Me Here In Kenya,Africa. #Safari Joint. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF

Merry Christmas everyone! Be safe out there. Love to you all.

