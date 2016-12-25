Celebrities celebrate Christmas 2016: See the holiday messages

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to post Christmas messages on social media.

To celebrate this year’s holiday, stars from Madonna and Reese Witherspoon to President-elect Donald Trump posted notes of best wishes on Twitter and Instagram.

Read their holiday greetings below.

We Both Wish All of our loved ones a very Merry X-Mas!! 🌲🌲🌲🎉🎉🎉👑👑😂😘🙏🏻!! pic.twitter.com/PiCIsFHaWT — Madonna (@Madonna) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas 🎁 everyone. Enjoy your family blessings. Excuse me while I go clean up an absurd amount of wrapping trash. #DwantaClaus🎅🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas y'all!!! Hope you're spending the day bundled up and cozy with your family! 🎄😘 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 25, 2016

The best part of the holidays is the time we share with those we love. On behalf of Michelle, Malia, and Sasha, Merry Christmas everyone. pic.twitter.com/EznGyxluS8 — President Obama (@POTUS) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas to you and yours… pic.twitter.com/blurnVtXSx — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 25, 2016

If ur alone 4 Christmas:

evry movie (Deepwater Horizon) is a Christmas movie.

Evry song is depressing.

Evry wine is all wine is all good — Joss Whedon (@joss) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas my babies!!! Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed! May we remember the true meaning and spread love — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas my lovelies! 🎄❤️ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas to all of our fans. Thank you for an incredible year! pic.twitter.com/UmXmBkuOlJ — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) December 25, 2016

Send that text this morning, shoot your shot: Merry Christmas Lil Mama — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 25, 2016

Neil deGrasse Tyson: The effects of altering the Space-time continuum are unknowable. Me: I hate watching “It’s A Wonderful Life” with you. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 24, 2016

Merry Christmas to our 1D Family all around the world! 🎄🎅🎁 — One Direction (@onedirection) December 25, 2016

Feliz Navidad❤️🎄 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:24am PST

And then she got her holiday wish aka her lifelong wish… we wish you a mermaid Christmas 🐳 A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

Merry xmas world xoxo @liamhemsworth @hemsworthluke @zocobodypro @jasonsmith84 @elsapatakyconfidential @mileycyrus A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

Krismas 🎄 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

A video posted by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

Merry Christmas, everyone. Lots and lots of love from us to you 🌲❤🌲❤ A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:16am PST

Merry Christmas and lots of love. A photo posted by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:06am PST

Happy Holidays From My Brooklyn MASAI Brothers And Me Here In Kenya,Africa. #Safari Joint. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF A photo posted by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:53am PST

Thank you all for your amazing support & online friendship this year. Merry Christmas – or whatever holiday you’re celebrating! 💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/G0H0lmORGa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah!! Rip into those gifts like a boss 😎🎄🙌🏾 And be grateful and love your family and all that good stuff too pic.twitter.com/PzUwA6oUHy — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) December 25, 2016

Merriest Christmas folks!! ❤️🎄 May your day be filled with love, joy, and lots of cuddles! 🎁 #MerryChristmas #TisTheSeason pic.twitter.com/g9MXAZQioJ — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 25, 2016

It’s #Christmas. Hope it’s a merry one for everyone, no matter how you’re spending it! pic.twitter.com/GrFUOFNVIx — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) December 25, 2016

It's 🎄 and 🕎 today!! Emojis are so little and cute!! #havebeenworkingonthisforanhour — Vanessa Bayer (@vanessabayer) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas everyone! Be safe out there. Love to you all. A video posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:42am PST

Merry Christmas from my family to yours. pic.twitter.com/RUvPYRqjWy — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Hope everyone had a lovely Christmas Day. Love to all. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) December 25, 2016

Happy Holidays! Sending love and light to every corner of the earth 🎁 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 25, 2016

Sending love & happy xmas etc to the ones like me with no family per se to go home to. It gets better! ❤🎄 — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas. My whole family is gathered around a burning Samsung Galaxy Note opening presents. 🔥 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 25, 2016