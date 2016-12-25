Barack Obama calls Avatar an 'amazing flick' in 2009 Christmas video flashback

The official White House Twitter account took a trip down memory lane on Christmas morning, posting the first holiday message ever recorded by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

The 2009 video was teased during Saturday’s final Christmas message from the Obamas as president and first lady.

In the clip, President Obama is heard raving about James Cameron’s Avatar. “Did you guys see Avatar? Amazing flick. Thumbs up, man,” the president said in the video.

After being told by the first lady that some people said the plot of Avatar was lacking, President Obama countered, “I think the plot’s plenty good. I mean, it’s what you’d expect. It’s not Shakespeare.”

The video message marked the Obamas’ first Christmas at the White House; watch their final message here.