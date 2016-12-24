Barack and Michelle Obama posted their final Christmas message as President and First Lady on Saturday by taking a look back to their first holiday greeting from the White House in 2009.

“Given how our first Christmas weekly address went, I realized that Barack needed all the help he could get,” Michelle Obama said, referencing the couple’s debut holiday address, which featured the President Obama unable to contain his giggles.

Continued the First Lady, “Celebrating the holidays in the White House over these past eight years has been a true privilege. We’ve been able to welcome over half a million guests, our outstanding pastry chefs have baked 200,000 holiday cookies, and Barack has treated the American people to countless dad jokes.”

“They’re great jokes,” President Obama replied.

“Not so funny,” countered Michelle Obama.

“Although a few got a frosty reception,” President Obama joked.

“The last one,” Michelle Obama added.

In addition to the one-liners, President Obama recounted his work as leader of the country over the last eight years and issued a wish that America will continue to build on the progress of his administration.

“The greatest gift that Michelle and I have received over the last eight years has been the honor of serving as your President and First Lady. Together, we fought our way back from the worst recession in 80 years, and got unemployment to a nine-year low. We secured health insurance for another 20 million Americans, and new protections for folks who already had insurance. We made America more respected around the world, took on the mantle of leadership in the fight to protect this planet for our kids, and much, much more,” President Obama said. “By so many measures, our country is stronger and more prosperous than it was when we first got here. And I’m hopeful we’ll build on the progress we’ve made in the years to come.”

