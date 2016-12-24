Carrie Fisher's sister expresses gratitude for support after her heart attack

Following Carrie Fisher’s heart attack Friday, the Star Wars actress’ half-sister Joely shared a message and photograph in solidarity.

“Fisher Girls… your love and prayers are deeply felt,” Joely wrote on Twitter, along with a picture of her, her sister Tricia, and Carrie.

Joely’s note follows an immense outpouring of best wishes for Carrie, 60, who is in intensive care at UCLA Medical Center, reportedly in stable condition and on a ventilator, after suffering cardiac arrest Friday on a flight from London to Los Angeles.