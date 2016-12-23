Sherlock: Amanda Abbington on 'weird' reunion with Martin Freeman after split

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Amanda Abbington admits it was “weird” filming Sherlock with her ex Martin Freeman just weeks their private split.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Abbington says the breakup came just two weeks before the pair began filming the new season of the British drama series, portraying the newly married (and ill-fated) Watsons — in season 4, they are parents to newborn daughter Rosamund Mary Watson.

“We were effectively revisiting how it was when we first got together,” Abbington, 42, shares.

In the upcoming season, newlyweds John and Mary hit a rough patch in their romance and fans will see the couple’s rocky relationship. This, Abbington says, wasn’t easy to portray in light of her and Freeman’s real-life split.

“I love working with Martin, and we definitely would do again,” Abbington, 42, says. “But there were some pressure points in this episode where we thought, ‘Oh, are we doing the right thing here?’ The resounding answer was always yes.”

Freeman, 45, broke the breakup news to the Financial Times, describing the split as “very, very amicable” and saying, “I’ll always love Amanda.”

Abbington made similar statements to the Telegraph, telling the publication that the breakup was “entirely amicable.”

Hey you lot! Thanks for the beautiful and supportive messages. We are all ok! But thanks. ❤️❤️ — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) December 23, 2016

“There was no hostility, really, we just said that we couldn’t live together anymore, so we put everything in place,” the actress says. “He moved out to a flat in London. I stayed at home and we’ve started a new chapter.”

Speaking of the distance that had grown between them in part because of the rising profile of Freeman, who broke out in the U.K. Office and went on to start in The Hobbit saga, Abbington adds that she and Freeman are now “lucky to make it such a clean break. Especially for the kids.”

The couple has two children: Joe, 10, and 8-year-old Grace.

“He sees the children as much as he wants to, and [will spend] Christmas here. We play it by ear on childcare, and it’s working so far,” Abbington says.

“They’ll get the best of us now, which is far better than living in a house that’s not harmonious.”

Freeman and Abbington met on the set of the British series Men Only in 2000 and were together for 15 years.

Sherlock begins its fourth season Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.