Rockettes won't be forced to perform for Trump, says MSG

UPDATE: Representatives for Madison Square Garden said in a statement Friday that members of the Rockettes will not be forced to perform for Donald Trump during his inauguration on Jan. 20 despite reports to the contrary.

“The Radio City Rockettes are proud to participate in the 58th Presidential Inaugural. For a Rockette to be considered for an event, they must voluntarily sign up and are never told they have to perform at a particular event, including the inaugural,” the statement, obtained by EW, reads. “It is always their choice. In fact, for the coming inauguration, we had more Rockettes request to participate than we have slots available. We eagerly await the inaugural celebrations.”

Late Thursday, Broadway World and other outlets reported Rockettes who refuse to kick up their heels for the president-elect could face job loss. The outlet obtained a purported email from the dancers’ union reading, in part, “any talk of boycotting this event is invalid.”

“We have received an email from a Rockette expressing concern about getting ‘involved in a dangerous political climate‘ but I must remind you that you are all employees, and as a company, Mr. [James Dolan, the executive chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company] obviously wants the Rockettes to be represented at our country’s Presidential inauguration, as they were in 2001 & 2005,” read the alleged email from American Guild of Variety Artists. “We have been made aware of what is going on Facebook and other social media, however, this does not change anything unless Radio City has a change of heart. The ranting of the public is just that, ranting. Everyone has a right to an opinion, but this does not change your employment status for those who are full time.”

Some of the dancers have posted the names and email addresses of the producers on social media in hopes of applying public pressure. The New York Post, meanwhile, published a note written by one dancer via her Instagram account, who wrote, “the women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling.”

Trump’s inauguration team has reportedly had difficulty finding performers to participate in the Jan. 20 festivities. So far, singer Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are set to participate.