Miles Teller comments on car accident: 'Happy we could walk away'

Miles Teller has been in a car crash — and he’s Uber upset.

The 29-year-old actor’s Bronco flipped over Thursday night when a car driven by an Uber driver made a left turn in front of his car while the was driving in California’s San Fernando Valley, the LAPD confirms to PEOPLE.

Teller escaped the accident uninjured, and TMZ reports that his longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry was in the passenger’s seat and also survived unscathed. Two passengers in the Uber vehicle were taken to the hospital, complaining of minor injuries.

Police say drugs or alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, and that the accident was not Teller’s fault.

The star confirmed the accident on Twitter, writing, “Me and @keleighsperry are okay. I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was unavoidable. This woman’s irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away.”

This isn’t the first time Teller has been involved in a major car crash. When he was 20-year-old, between his sophomore and junior year of college, he was in an accident that almost took his life.

“My buddy lost control of my car going 80 mph. We flipped eight times. I got ejected out the window. The car landed and I was just laying like 50 feet from the car, unconscious, covered in blood. My buddy thought I was dead,” Teller told ABC News.

He explained he still has scars from the accident. “I got scars on my face — I still have two rocks in my face,” he explained, adding that doctor told him removing the rocks would cause more scaring.

The actor also sought out laser treatments for upwards of four years to improve the scarring — as they prevented him from getting acting roles early on in his career.

Teller’s on-screen characters in both The Spectacular Now and Whiplash have also had a history of car accidents.