Alec Baldwin jokes he wants to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration is a little less than a month away, but the musical lineup is currently a bit lacking star power. America’s Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho is set to sing the national anthem, and there will also be performances by the Radio City Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, but so far no major pop stars have signed on for the gig. This is in stark contrast to President Barack Obama’s inaugurations, which featured performances by the likes of Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin, and the president-elect is reportedly none too happy about it.

On Friday, Trump’s Saturday Night Live impersonator Alec Baldwin chimed in on the matter, tweeting, “I wanna perform at Trump’s inauguration. I wanna sing ‘Highway To Hell.'”

I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELLhttps://t.co/fCTArIajFb — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

Trump is hardly a fan of Baldwin and his SNL riffs, previously taking to Twitter on Sunday mornings to voice his displeasure with his representation on the previous night’s show. “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable!” he tweeted earlier this month. “Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”