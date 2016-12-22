Nick Cannon hospitalized through holidays due to lupus complications

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Nick Cannon will be spending his holidays in the hospital.

The 36-year-old actor and TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he was hospitalized due to complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease.

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been,” he wrote to his fans. “And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas.”

“All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior,” he continued.

The father-of-two — he’s expecting a third baby with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell — opened up about his health problems in 2012, after he was hospitalized for kidney failure and, later, hospitalized again with blood clots in his lungs.

He told PEOPLE at the time that the kidney disease was a result of an “autoimmune disease that [doctors] found in my system,” and his blood clots were directly connected to his kidney infection.

“It’s a lot of stuff,” Cannon said, “but it’s all in order now.”

When asked by PEOPLE if his condition was hereditary, he said, “They kind of say [my] autoimmune [disease] is – like a lupus type of thing, but no one else in my family has it.”