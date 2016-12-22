Mormon Tabernacle Choir to sing at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration

The lineup for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration is slowly coming together. America’s Got Talent wunderkind Jackie Evancho is set to sing the national anthem, and on Wednesday, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir announced they would also be performing at the ceremony on Jan. 20.

“The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U.S. presidents,” Mormon Tabernacle Choir President Ron Jarrett said in a statement. “Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.”

The choir is indeed experienced in performing at presidential inaugurations. Members previously sang at swearing-in ceremonies for Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, and George H.W. Bush, as well as the inaugural parades for Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.