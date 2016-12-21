Helen Hunt's dad, director and acting coach Gordon Hunt, dies at 87

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Gordon Hunt, director, acting teacher and father of Oscar-winning actress Helen Hunt has died at the age of 87.

“He was a master of reinvention, a journeyman artist,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. “He knew and taught that the work doesn’t always find you. You need to create and re-create the work every day.”

Hunt died the night of Dec. 17 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, his daughter confirmed to THR.

Known for his work directing cartoon shows like The Smurfs and sitcoms like Mad About You (which starred Helen), Hunt was a true Hollywood renaissance man. He taught well-known acting classes, did voice acting on many of the cartoons he worked on, and went on to win a DGA award in 1996 for directing Mad About You.

A documentary about Hunt and his illustrious career, titled Pebbles, Ripples & Waves, is currently in the works, according to THR.

In 2014, Hunt dedicated her film Ride to her dad, saying, “If you asked 100 people who knew him, 100 of them would say he was the kindest man they ever knew,” THR reports.

In addition to Helen, he is survived by his wife, B.J. Ward, a voice actress; daughter Colleen; brothers George and Peter; and grandchildren Makena, Emmett and Lizze.