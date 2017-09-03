Times Taylor Swift's 'Ready For It?' Lyrics Possibly Reference Joe Alwyn

"Never be the same now..."

Swift, of course, hasn't said who the song is about (some fans, notably, believe "...Ready For It?" references her relationship with Harry Styles). Read the lyrics below and judge for yourself...

Knew he was a killer

First time that I saw him

Wondered how many girls

He had loved and left haunted

But if he's a ghost then

I can be a phantom

Holding him for ransom

Some boys are tryin’ too hard

He don't try at all though

Younger than my exes

But he act like such a man so I

see nothing better

I keep him forever

...like a vendetta

Pre-Chorus:

I, I, I see how this is gon go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I, Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know

Chorus:

In the middle of the night

In my dreams

You should see the things we do

Baby... Mmm...

In the middle of the night

In my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you

So I take my time

...are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber

First time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off

and never saying ‘sorry’

But if I'm a thief then

He can join the heist and

We'll move to an island

And, and he can be my jailer

Burton to this Taylor

Every love I've known in comparison

is a failure

I forget their names now

I'm so very tame now

Never be the same now, now...